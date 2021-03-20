Reither, McFarren set to transfer from FHSU

Fort Hays State sophomore guards Lauryn Reither and Allison McFarren are entering the transfer portal.

Both players announced their decision on social media. They will each have three years of eligibility at their new schools.

Reither appeared in 21 games for the Tigers this past season. She saw an increase in minutes late in the season after injuries to Sydney Golladay and Sydney Bergmann. The Oklahoma City native averaged 2.7 points and 0.7 assists in 9.3 minutes per game as a sophomore.

McFarren, a Wichita Bishop Carroll product, made 14 appearances this past season. She scored 12 points on the season.