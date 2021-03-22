FHSU's Jared Vitztum earns NABC All-District honors

FHSU Sports Information

The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) named Jared Vitztum to the All-District Second Team in the Central Region for the 2020-21 season. Vitztum adds this honor to an All-MIAA First Team selection this season. A total of 89 student-athletes were named to All-District Teams among the eight regions in NCAA Division II.

Vitztum was one of 11 players recognized in the Central Region this season. He went into the final game of the season averaging a double-double and finished the year at 18.1 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. Vitztum led NCAA Division II in double-doubles during the regular season with 12, one better than Anthony Pittman of West Virginia State. He led the MIAA in rebounds per game and led NCAA Division II in total rebounds with 218 in 22 games played. Vitztum scored in double figures 19 times and produced a career-high 32 points and 15 rebounds in an overtime win at Missouri Southern. He scored 20 or more points 11 times and pulled down 10 or more rebounds in 12 contests. Vitztum ranked seventh in the MIAA for scoring average during the regular season.

Vitztum was one of six players from the MIAA selected to the All-District Team. Below is the All-District Team for the Central Region.

NABC Central Region All-District First Team

Parker Fox, Northern State

Tyler Geiman, Washburn

Ryan Hawkins, Northwest Missouri State

Trevor Hudgins, Northwest Missouri State

Jordan Janssen, Wayne State (Neb.)

Cam Martin, Missouri Southern

Second Team

Diego Bernard, Northwest Missouri State

Lorenzo McGhee, MSU Moorhead

Mason Stark, Northern State

Jareese Williams, Upper Iowa

Jared Vitztum, Fort Hays State