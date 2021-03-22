Salmans named MIAA women's track athlete of the week

FHSU Sports Information

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fort Hays State's Emily Salmans received MIAA Women's Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week honors on Monday, March 22 for her efforts at the ESU Spring Invitational last weekend in Emporia, Kansas. Salmans won both the 800 meters and 1,500 meters at the meet.

Salmans won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:15.30 and then won the 1,500-meter run in a personal-best time of 4:43.84. Her 800-meter time was fourth best all-time at FHSU and she sits in sixth on the all-time list in the 1,500m run at FHSU.

Salmans joined Megan McManis of Emporia State (Women's Field Athlete of the Week) as the recipients of weekly honors from the MIAA office.