Tiger men post third shutout of spring

CLAREMORE, Okla. – Fort Hays State Men's Soccer improved to 3-1 on the season with a 1-0 shutout of Harding University in a neutral site match on Saturday (Mar. 20). The 13th-ranked Tigers posted their third shutout of the spring so far and have two matches remaining in GAC play.

Blake Arndt gave the Tigers all they needed on offense with a goal in the 44th minute, his third of the season which ties for the team lead. Antonio De La Torre provided his second assist of the season.

Kieran Brown picked up his third shutout of the season in goal, recording two saves in the match. The Tigers outshot the Bisons 18-8 in the match, and 4-2 in shots on goal.

The Tigers' exhibition with Barton Community College on Tuesday, March 23 has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. Fort Hays State will now turn its focus to a conference match with Northeastern State on Friday evening, set for 6:30 pm at FHSU Soccer Stadium.