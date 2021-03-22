Tiger women's soccer breezes past Lopers

FHSU Sports Information

The Fort Hays State women's soccer team picked up their first win of the 2021 spring season with a 4-0 defeat of Nebraska-Kearney Saturday afternoon in Hays. Newcomers Amanda Rapaduski and Carly Walker were responsible for the four goals, including a hat trick from Rapaduski. With the win, the Tigers wrap up their non-confernece schedule at 1-1-1. The Lopers drop their record to 0-2 on the spring season.

Fort Hays got out to a fast start in the first half going against the wind. Just six minutes into the match, Rapaduski knotted her first goal of the game. She found herself on the right side of the field with a Loper defender sprinting at her. The junior put on the brakes and powered a shot past the goalkeeper to put the Tigers on the board. A few moments later, Rapaduski earned a penalty kick after being fouled in the box. She cashed in on the chance to double the lead for FHSU. Rapaduski completed a first-half hat trick by sliding the ball through the short side of the keeper to end the half.

The offensive pressure did not slow down after intermission. The Tigers added another goal midway through the second half off the foot of Carly Walker. Walker used the wind to her advantage as she curled her shot into the upper 90 of the net, cementing the victory for the Tigers.

Deonna Wellbrock and Meghan Groom combined for a clean sheet in goal. Wellbrock made a few crucial saves to keep the Lopers off the board in the first half, including a couple loose ball situations in front of the net. Groom stopped the few shots that came her way in the second half to complete the shutout.

The Tigers will get a short break before returning to action at FHSU Soccer Stadium. Fort Hays State and Central Oklahoma will kick off from Hays on April 1 at 5:00 p.m.