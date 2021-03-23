Five Monarchs make All-MCL basketball teams

The Thomas More Prep-Marian boys and girls basketball team had a combined five selections on the All-Mid Continent League basketball teams released Monday.

Senior Jackson Schulte was a first-team selection for the Monarch boys, while senior Lucas Lang and sophomore Dylan Werth were second-team picks.

Junior Emilee Lane was named to the girls first team while sophomore Jaci VonLintel earned second-team honors.

Schulte averaged 20 points for the Monarch boys, who reached the Class 3A semifinals. Werth scored 13.4 a game while Lang averaged 10.8 points.

Lane put up 13.5 points and more than 9 rebounds per game for the Monarch girls, who shared the MCL title with Phillipsburg and were sub-state runners-up to the Panthers.

VonLintel scored 10.3 points a game for the Monarchs.

Ellis had a first-team pick on both the girls and boys teams in Grace Eck and Brady Frickey.

Joining Schulte and Frickey on the boys first team were Hoxie’s Harlan Obioha, Phillipsburg’s Ty Sides and Trego’s Charlie Russell.

The girls first team was comprised of Lane, Eck, Phillipsburg’s Taryn Sides, WaKeeney-Trego’s Lili Shubert and Smith Center’s Tallon Rentschler.

The Ellis girls also put Emily Eck on the second team and Abby North was honorable mention. Daniel Eck was honorable mention for the Ellis boys.

All-MCL

Boys

First team

Harlan Obioha, Hoxie, 6-9, sr.; Brady Frickey, Ellis, 5-10, sr.; Jackson Schulte, TMP, 6-1, sr.; Charlie Russell, Trego, 6-4, sr.

Second team

Dylan Werth, TMP, 6-6, so.; Ryan Schrum, Norton, 6-1, sr.; Ethan Means, Stockton, 6-3, sr.; Lucas Lang, TMP, 6-0, sr., Derek Keith, Hill City, 6-2, jr.

Honorable mention

Nolan Juenemann, Norton, 6-6, jr.; Daniel Eck, Ellis, 6-1, sr.; Dane Sheetz, Oakley, 6-3, sr.; Ashton Dowell, Hoxie, 6-0, jr.; Gavin Tremblay, 5-8, sr.

Girls

First team

Taryn Sides, Phillipsburg, 5-6, so.; Shubert, Trego, 5-9, sr.,; Rentschler, Smith Center, 5-6, sr.; Grace Eck, Ellis, 5-6, sr.; Emilee Lane, TMP, 6-0, jr.

Second team

Liberty Booker, Oakley, 5-8, jr.; Tessa Hauser, Norton, 6-2, sr.; Emily Eck, Ellis, 5-6, so.; Madison Walt, Trego, 5-10, jr.; Jaci VonLintel, TMP, 5-11, so.

Honorable mention

Maile Hrabe, Smith Center, 5-9, so.; Heather Schemper, Phillipsburg, 5-11, so., Breckan Born, Hill City, 5-5, sr.; Camille Dortland, Russell, 5-4, jr.; Abby North, Ellis, 5-8, sr.