FHSU's Hobbs named All-America honorable mention by WBCA

FHSU Sports Information

ATLANTA – The Women's Basketball Coaches Association named Fort Hays State's Jaden Hobbs an All-America Honorable Mention selection for the 2020-21 season. Hobbs was recognized as one of the Top 35 players nationally in NCAA Division II by the coaches' association. She helped the Tigers to an MIAA Regular Season Championship and an NCAA Tournament appearance as the No. 1 seed in the Central Region.

Hobbs adds this All-America selection to her list of accolades for the 2020-21 season, which includes an All-MIAA First Team selection and MIAA All-Tournament selection.

Hobbs had a tremendous season both shooting and distributing the basketball for the Tigers. She led the MIAA in assists per game (6.0) and 3-point field goal percentage (.449), setting single-season records in both categories at FHSU. She finished her season as the national leader in total assists with 155 and has a good chance of holding that distinction with the teams that remain in the national tournament. She ranks third nationally and first in MIAA in assist/turnover ratio (3.37). She also ranks eighth nationally in total steals (58) and second in the MIAA in steals per game (2.23). Hobbs ranks third nationally in total minutes played.

Hobbs scored in double figures 21 times throughout the 2020-21 season and had at least six assists in 15 contests. She had four double-double performances in points and assists. Her 26-point, 12 assist performance at Pittsburg State on January 23rd turned out to be season highs for her in both categories. She also had a 26-point performance at Central Missouri on January 7. She finished the season averaging 14.4 points, 6.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.2 steals per game.

Hobbs is now the fifth player in FHSU Women's Basketball history to receive All-America honors. Tatyana Legette was the last to receive All-America status, also garnering an All-America Honorable Mention selection from the WBCA and a Third Team selection from Division II Bulletin in 2018-19. Hobbs joins Legette and Kate Lehman as the three All-America performers in the program's NCAA Division II history.