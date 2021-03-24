Tigers finish 13th at Washburn Invitational

FHSU Sports Information

TOPEKA – Fort Hays State men's golf competed at the rain soaked Washburn Invitational on Monday and Tuesday, hosted at the Topeka Country Club. The Tigers shot a three-round total of 969 (325-322-322) as a team to finish 13th. Dustin Nichols led the way for FHSU with a 236 total, tying for 45th.

Nichols shot two rounds of 80 on Monday and then finished the tournament with a 76 on Tuesday. His 76 was the lowest round at the tournament for an FHSU golfer. Bryce Cowan shot two rounds of 78 to lead the Tigers on day one, but followed with an 83 on Tuesday for a 239 total. Marcus Willey (85-81-82) figured into the Tiger team scoring in the second and third rounds and finished third individually among his teammates. Colton Bobek (83-86-81) helped team scoring in the first and third rounds, while Tanner Copeland (84-83-85) figured into team scoring for the first and second rounds.

The Tigers topped Minot State and Minnesota-Crookston from the NSIC and Newman from the MIAA in the team standings. Washburn and Missouri Western separated from the majority of the field as the top two teams. The Ichabods won their home tournament with an 861 total. Missouri Western was nine strokes back at 870. Second and third place was separated by 24 strokes.

Andrew Beckler of Washburn won the tournament individually by a landslide, shooting 13-under par with rounds of 64-68-68 at the par-71 venue. He was the only golfer in the field with rounds lower than 69 and only golfer to shoot in the 60s more than one round. Lucas Horseman of Missouri Western shot even par overall to finish second.