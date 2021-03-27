FHSU's Cooper, Turner named second-team All-MIAA

FHSU Sports Information

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Fort Hays State wrestling team had two individuals recognized on the 2021 All-MIAA team, released Thursday by the league office. Both Mason Turner and A.J. Cooper earned a spot on the second team.

Turner was an All-MIAA second team selection at 125 pounds after finishing the year 11-3 overall. The sophomore was 3-0 in MIAA duals and finished the season with five pins and four technical falls. The Kansas City, Kan. native was ranked No. 1 in the country heading into the postseason. This is Turner's first All-MIAA honor.

Cooper picked up second team All-MIAA accolades at 285 pounds thanks to a 3-0 record in league duals. The senior earned All-American honors after placing fifth at the NCAA Division II Championships. He finished the year 13-4 overall, including five wins via pin. He was the top MIAA finisher at the Super Region IV Championships, placing second. The Cimarron, Kan. native also earned MIAA honors last year, receiving MIAA Dual Meet Runner-Up honors after his junior season.