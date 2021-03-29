Tigers claim Bethel Invitational; Cowan ties for first

FHSU Sports Information

NEWTON – Fort Hays State men's golf won the Bethel Invitational, played on two different courses over two days on Saturday and Sunday. First day competition was at the Hesston Golf Course on Saturday, and the second round was at Sand Creek Station on Sunday. The Tigers won by nine strokes over Kansas City (Kan.) Community College, while Bryce Cowan tied for first individually at just 2-over par overall.

Cowan was the overnight leader following Saturday's action at the Hesston Golf Course. He shot an even-par 71 and went into Sunday with a two-stroke lead. Blake Mullen of Kansas City Community College made a second-day charge shooting a 2-under par 70 at Sand Creek Station. Cowan shot a 2-over 74 at Sand Creek Station, but secured the tie for first with Mullen by dropping a birdie on his second-to-last hole. Both Cowan and Mullen finished one stroke better than third-place finisher Matthew Freriks of Kansas Wesleyan.

Colton Bobek and Tanner Copeland also finished in the top five individually. Bobek shot 9-over par overall, shooting 74 and then 78 to finish fourth. Copeland was right behind in fifth at 10-over par overall with rounds of 76 and 77. Dustin Nichols tied for 10th overall after rounds of 81 and 76. Marcus Willey, who figured into the team scoring on the first day, tied for 16th with rounds of 79 and 82.

As a team, the Tigers shot 300 at Hesston Golf Course and held a 11-stroke lead after the first day over Kansas Wesleyan. FHSU had the second-best round at Sand Creek Station with 305, only topped by Kansas City Community College's 301. KCKCC was 13 strokes back of the Tigers entering Sunday and by shooting the best round on day two, moved up into second past Kansas Wesleyan by three strokes.

The Tiger men return to action on April 5-6 at The Mule, hosted by the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, Mo. The tournament will be at Mules National Golf Club.