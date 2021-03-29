Tiger softball earns split with Hornets in Emporia

FHSU Sports Information

EMPORIA – Fort Hays State notched a split for the second straight day in conference play, this time at Emporia State on Saturday. The Hornets took game one 5-0, but trio of home runs proved to be the difference in a 7-5 game two win for the Tigers. FHSU is now 10-12 overall and 4-2 in the MIAA. ESU moved to 13-9 overall and 3-3 in the MIAA.

Game 1: Emporia State 5, Fort Hays State 0

Emporia State took an early 1-0 lead when Kelsey Phillips helped her own cause with an RBI single in the first inning. The Hornets plated three unearned runs in the third inning when a Tiger error extended the inning. The Hornets tacked on their final run in the fourth with another RBI single.

The Tigers produced seven hits off Phillips, who threw a complete-game shutout for the Hornets. She only struck out one batter. Katie Adler and Grace Philop each had two hits for the Tigers. The Tigers only reached scoring position twice, once in the third inning and once in the seventh.

Michaelanne Nelson took the loss for FHSU, but only allowed one earned run. She scattered four hits over 3.0 innings of work and struck out three. Jessica Espinoza threw three innings of relief, allowing one run on three hits with a strikeout.

Game 2: Fort Hays State 7, Emporia State 5

The Tigers did the majority of their damage in game two on three home runs. Kristen Reed put the Tigers on the board first with a two-run blast in the second. Elisa Capra immediately followed with a solo blast to make it 3-0. Later in the inning, Katie Adler came in to score on a wild pitch, giving FHSU a 4-0 advantage. In the fourth inning, the Tigers took a commanding 7-0 lead when Sara Breckbill hit a three-run bomb.

Emporia State managed to chip away at the Tiger lead, scoring twice in the bottom of the fourth and once in the fifth. The Hornets put together a rally in the seventh, plating two runs and getting the tying run to the plate, but a ground out ended the game.

Hailey Chapman notched a complete-game win for the Tigers, allowing five runs on nine hits and three walks. She struck out two. Sydney Righi took the loss for ESU, allowing four runs (two earned) in just 1.1 innings. Josie Harrison pitched the final 5.2 innings for the Hornets and struck out two. Breckbill and Capra each finished with two hits in the game for FHSU.

The Tigers are finally scheduled to be at home next week for another pair of MIAA doubleheaders. The Tigers will take on Pittsburg State on Friday (Apr. 2) at 2 p.m., then face Missouri Southern on Saturday (Apr. 3) at noon