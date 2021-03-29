Tiger tennis falls to UCO

FHSU Sports Information

Fort Hays State tennis fell to Central Oklahoma, the No. 5 ranked team in the nation, on Sunday at the FHSU Tennis Courts in the second MIAA contest for both teams this season. The Central Region's top ranked team left Hays with a 7-0 decision, taking all of the matches contested.

In doubles play, the No. 3 team of Kylie Aufdengarten and Aliyah Frederick took two of eight games against their opponent. In singles action, Aufdengarten (No. 6 position) won the most games of any Tiger as she took three of nine in her first set against Nikki Boyar. Fiorella Mendez (No. 2 position) and Grace Holgerson (No. 4 position) each won two games within their singles matches. UCO won all singles matches in straight sets.

The Tigers, now 3-2 overall this season, return to action on Friday (Apr. 2) at Missouri Western in St. Joseph, Mo. Match time is scheduled for 3 pm.