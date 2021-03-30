Two Monarchs, two Indians earn KBCA honors

Four players from Hays were recognized on the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association All-State teams released Monday.

Thomas More Prep-Marian senior Jackson Schulte landed first-team Class 3A honors, while Hays High had two selections in junior Jace Linenberger (second team 5A) and senior Dalyn Schwarz (honorable mention).

Junior Emilee Lane earned honorable mention in Class 3A for the TMP girls.

Schulte averaged 20 points on the season for the Monarch boys, who reached the state semifinals.

Linenberger and Schwarz formed a strong tandem in the post to help the Hays High boys go undefeated in the regular season and make their second straight state tournament appearance. Linenberger averaged 16.2 points and 7.5 rebounds while Schwarz put up 11.8 points and 5.7 rebounds.

Lane averaged 13.5 points and more than 9 rebounds per game for the Monarch girls, who shared the Mid-Continent League title with Phillipsburg and were sub-state runners-up to the Panthers.

Ellis junior Grace Eck was a first-team selection in 2A, as was fellow MCL standout Lili Shubert, a senior for WaKeeney-Trego. Smith Center junior Tallon Rentschler made the second team.

Phillipsburg sophomore Taryn Sides was a first-team pick on the 3A girls team. Goodland's Talexa Weeter earned second-team honors in 3A.

In 1A Division II, the Golden Plains girls saw three players earn recognition — senior Ashley Stoll, junior Kassie Miller and senior Brooke Stoll. The Bulldogs reached the state semifinals before falling to eventual champion Central Plains. Weskan’s J.C. Allen was named to the second team in 1A DII.

On the boys side, Hoxie 7-footer Harlan Obioha was a first-team selection in 2A after the senior led the Indians to the state semifinals. Ellis senior Brady Frickey and Trego junior Charlie Russell were honorable mention.

Phillipsburg senior Ty Sides was honorable mention in 3A.

Ness City junior Taylor Cable was a first-team pick on the Class 1A Division I boys team after leading the Eagles to the final four. Quinter junior Jaden Boone made the second team, and Sylvan-Lucas’ Jonah Huedl was honorable mention.

Six area players made the boys 1A Division II team. Cheylin senior Colton McCarty was a first-team pick. Second-team honors went to St. Francis senior Jesse Baxter and Logan/Palco junior Dylan VanLaeys. Cheylin senior Andrew Schields, Wheatland-Grinnell sophomore Jett Vincent and Triplains-Brewster’s Joey Myers were honorable mention.

KBCA All-STATE TEAMS

BOYS

CLASS 6A

First team

Jack Chapman, sr., Blue Valley Northwest; Sterling Chapman, sr., Campus; Alston Mason, sr., Blue Valley Northwest; Zeke Mayo, sr., Lawrence; Andrew Orr, sr., Blue Valley North.

Second team

Mike Carson, sr., KC Harmon; Mozae Downing, jr., Free State; Isaac Patterson, sr., Blue Valley North; Aidan Shaw, jr., Blue Valley; Stevie Strong, sr., Campus.

Honorable mention

Joe Berry, sr., Washburn Rural; Miles Blandi, sr., Blue Valley; Owen Braxmeyer, sr., Manhattan; David Duncan, sr., Wichita Northwest; Bronxon Frierson, sr., Wichita Heights; Darryon Frierson, sr., Wichita South; Ben Fritz, sr., Blue Valley Northwest; AJ King, sr., Wichita East; Demare Smith, jr., SM Northwest; Nikko Taylor, sr., Blue Valley North; Myles Thompson, sr., Hutchinson; Will Townsend, sr., SM East; Hezekiah Washington, sr., Wichita West; Fontaine Williams, jr., Derby.

CLASS 5A

First team

Trevion Alexander, sr., Topeka West; Javon Grant, sr., Pittsburg; Jacob Hanna, sr., Maize; Jack Johnson, sr., Carroll; Alex Littlejohn, sr., Carroll.

Second team

Kyle Grill, jr., Maize; Nick Hogan, sr., Eisenhower; Jace Linenberger, jr., Hays; Wyatt Noll, sr., DeSoto; Marque Wilkerson, sr., Topeka West.

Honorable mention

Jaron Briggs, jr., KC Piper; Elijah Brooks, jr., Topeka West; Jordan Brown, jr., Basehor-Linwood; Nate Barnhart, sr., DeSoto; Michael Cahill, sr., St. James Academy; Blake Danitschek, sr., Kapaun; Kaleb Gaddis, sr., Andover; Eli Isaacs, sr., Valley Center; Avery Johnson, so., Maize; Nathan Johnson, sr., KC Washington; Josh Jordan, sr., Salina South; CJ Powell, sr., Highland Park; Dalyn Schwartz, sr., Hays; Charles Snyder, sr., Emporia; Jin Woo Kim, jr., Blue Valley Southwest.

CLASS 4A

First team

Trey Abasolo, sr., Mulvane; Max Alexander, sr., Buhler; Taj Manning, jr., Miege; Julian Margrave, jr., Louisburg; Mark Mitchell, jr., Miege.

Second team

Harrison Braudis, sr., Miege; Tanner Hecht, sr., Wamego; Brendan Parker, sr., Augusta; Kale Purcell, sr., Holton; Adriel Smith, jr., Rose Hill.

Honorable mention

Jayton Alexander, sr., McPherson; Rylee Beach, sr., Tonganoxie; Kaleb Becker, jr., Abilene; Xavier Cushinberry, sr., Atchison; Easton Ewing, so., Independence; Weston Guetterman, sr., Louisburg; Seth Madron, jr., McPherson; Tanner Meyer, sr., Wellington; Trey Moala, jr., Paola; Julius Smith-Reece, sr., Parsons; Lance Walker, sr., Ulysses; Ely Wilcox, sr., Augusta.

CLASS 3A

First team

Cason Richardson, jr., Hesston; Brett Sarwinski, jr., Galena; Jackson Schulte, sr., TMP-Marian; Nahcs Wahwassuck, jr., Royal Valley; Dawson Zenger, sr., Rock Creek.

Second team

Hunter Davis, sr., Lakin; Sawyer Harper, sr., Hugoton; Trey McClure, sr., Lyons; Drew Nicholson, sr., Hoisington; Harrison Voth, jr., Cheney.

Honorable mention

Kurtis Beck, jr., Nemaha Central; Landon Boss, so., Osage City; Jimmy Dorsey, jr., Wellsville; Jordan Fudge, jr., Frontenac; Charlie Goree, sr., Wichita Collegiate; Mason Haxton, sr., Hoisington; Koen Hula, jr., Council Grove; Keller Hurla, so., St. Marys; Ben Kirkland, sr., Marysville; Brady Klotz, jr., Royal Valley; Jayce Korf, sr., Hugoton; Zephyn Mason, sr., Holcomb; Gavin Pieschl, sr., Marysville; Ty Sides, sr., Phillipsburg; Gabe Valentine, sr., Eureka; Christian Williams, sr., Wichita Trinity.

CLASS 2A

First team

Britton Dutton, so., Ellinwood; Lucas Hammeke, sr., Hutchinson Trinity; Harlan Obioha, sr., Hoxie; Tyus Wilson, sr., Sterling; Eli Wiseman, sr., Belle Plaine.

Second team

Miles Kitselman, sr., Lyndon; Devin Loudermilk, sr., West Elk; Brayden Meseke, jr., Wabaunsee; Brekyn Ratzlaff, so., Hillsboro; Chase Wiebe, sr., Berean Academy.

Honorable mention

Cameron Beardsley, sr., Valley Heights; Mark Bogner, sr., Erie; Cole Criss, sr., Cedar Vale-Dexter; Tyler Dreiling, sr., Garden Plain; Eric Dillinger, jr., Erie; Ryan Feldkamp, jr., Jefferson North; Brady Frickey, sr., Ellis; Jacob Gormley, sr., Sacred Heart; Jake Harvey, sr., Uniontown; Lance Hoffsommer, jr., Sedgwick; Kobe Hoover, sr., Washington County; Dayton Logan, sr., Mission Valley; Tyler Lohmeyer, sr., Wabaunsee; Matthew Potucek, jr., Hillsboro; Grayson Ratzlaff, jr., Hillsboro; Charlie Russell, jr., WaKeeney; Cole Scott, sr., Stanton County; Theron Wedel, jr., Medicine Lodge.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

First team

Jordan Barnard, sr., Olpe; Taylor Cable, jr., Ness City; Jayden Garrison, sr., Little River; Devan McEwen, sr., Lebo; Aaron Skidmore, sr., South Gray.

Second team

Jaden Boone, jr., Quinter; Brady Deges, jr., South Gray; Trever Quaney, jr., Burlingame; Trey Rolfs, sr., Little River; Vance Shewey, sr., Meade.

Honorable mention

Luke Ballard, sr., Kiowa County; Jordy Dolloff, sr., Wichita Classical; Jerrod Gillet, sr., Rock Hills; Chase Harrison, sr., Madison; Jonah Huehl, sr., Sylvan-Lucas; Ryan Kuckelman, so., Macksville; Wyatt Lange, sr., Clifton-Clyde; Jerrit Norris, so., Troy; Damon Redeker, jr., Olpe; Carter Riley, sr., South Gray.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

First team

Jaxson Brandl, so., Tribune; Alec Carlson, so., Pawnee Heights; Emmitt Jueneman, jr., Hanover; Colton McCarty, sr., Cheylin; Cooper Wolf, sr., South Haven.

Second team

Jesse Baxter, sr., St. Francis; Jacob Jueneman, sr., Hanover; Josh Meigs, sr., Altoona-Midway; Xander Newberry, jr., Attica; Dylan VanLaeys, jr., Logan-Palco.

Honorable mention

Isaac Detweiler, so., Axtell; Blake Hynek, sr., Hanover; Joey Meyers, jr., Triplains-Brewster; Andrew Schields, sr., Cheylin; Zach Stucky, sr., Elyria Christian; Jett Vincent, so., Wheatland-Grinnell.

GIRLS

CLASS 6A

First team

Addy Brown, so., Derby; NiJaree Canady, jr., Topeka High; S'Mya Nichols, so., SM West; Kennedy Taylor, sr., SM Northwest; Kisa Unruh, sr., Dodge City.

Second team

Shannon Clarke, sr., Free State; Sania Copeland, jr., Olathe North; Paige Craft, sr., Blue Valley North; Laniah Randle, sr., Wichita Heights; Kiki Smith, so., Topeka High.

Honorable mention

Tatum Boettger, jr., Derby; Ashley Carillo, jr., Liberal; Bailey Collar, sr., Olathe West; Brooklyn DeLeye, so., Washburn Rural; Saige Grampsas, jr., SM Northwest; Jaila Harding, sr., Wichita Southeast; Raegan Halliday, jr., Olathe South; Camree Johnson, jr., Dodge City; Jazzy Klinge, sr., Blue Valley; Emma Krueger, jr., Washburn Rural; Natalie Payne, sr., SM South; Camryn Smith, fr., SM South; McKenna Simon, sr., Blue Valley North; Kayhana Turner, sr., Garden City.

CLASS 5A

First team

Beatrice Culliton, jr., Aquinas; Brittany Harshaw, jr., Andover Central; Sydney Holmes, sr., Maize; Aubrie Kierscht, jr., Salina Central; Bailey Wilborn, sr., Andover Central.

Second team

Ella Anciaux, sr., Kapaun; Kamryn Farris, jr., Lansing; Maycee James, jr., Goddard; Kennedy Nicholson, sr., Eisenhower; Madison Skelton, sr., Aquinas.

Honorable mention

Mykayla Cunningham, so., Salina Central; Alli Frank, sr., Spring Hill; Kyla Frenchers, jr., Maize; Gracie Gilpin, jr., Emporia; Adell Gore, sr., Basehor-Linwood; Jaden Newfarmer, sr., Andover Central; Katelyn Ostronice, sr., DeSoto; Jordyn Rowe, sr., KC Sumner; Khloe Schuckman, sr., Carroll; Ellie Stearns, jr., Andover Central; Evelyn Vasquez, sr., KC Piper; Hampton Williams, jr., Salina Central.

CLASS 4A

First team

Clara Edwards, sr., Clay Center; Ava Jones, so., Nickerson; Grace Pyle, sr., McPherson; Harper Schreiner, jr., Eudora; Payton Verhulst, sr., Miege.

Second team

Kassidy Beam, sr., McPherson; Kimmalee Cook, sr., Circle; Katelyn Fairchild, sr., Andale; Emajin McCallop, jr., Miege; Madilyn Melton, sr., Louisburg.

Honorable mention

Kori Babcock, sr., Chanute; Carli Carlson, so., Clearwater; Paige Donnelly, jr., Wamego; McKenzie Fairchild, so., Andale; Katherine Harris, jr., Atchison; Gabi Henderson-Artis, jr., Miege; Josie McLean, so., Nickerson; Aleah Moree, fr., Winfield; Riley Smith, jr., Baldwin; Saydee Tanking, sr., Holton; Elizabeth Tjaden, fr., Clearwater; Ali Zeka, jr., Wellington.

CLASS 3A

First team

Karenna Gerber, sr., Halstead; Mikyn Hamlin, so., Hugoton; Kylee Scheer, sr., Cheney; Melinna Schumann, sr., Sabetha; Taryn Sides, so., Phillipsburg; Amiah Simmons, sr., Osawatomie.

Second team

Austin Broadie, sr., Wichita Trinity; Cassidy Corby, sr., Nemaha Central; Mahpiya Irving, sr., Royal Valley; Chazni Ptacek, sr., Eureka; Leah Renyer, sr., Sabetha; Talexa Weeter, so., Goodland.

Honorable mention

Heather Arnett, jr., Frontenac; Kristin Biltoft, jr., Jefferson West; Wakiyan Irving, sr., Royal Valley; Rayna Jasper, sr., Anderson County; Emilee Lane, jr., TMP-Marian; Maddy Mairs, sr., Wichita Collegiate; Brynn McCormick, jr., Cheney; McKayla Miller, so., Cimarron; Kaleigh O'Brien, so., Halstead; Hattie Pyle, jr., Frontenac; Riley Rottinghaus, sr., Nemaha Central; Parker, Schroeder, sr., Halstead; Hayden Serna, sr., Osage City.

CLASS 2A

First team

Kali Briar, jr., Sterling; Grace Eck, sr., Ellis; Lili Shubert, sr., WaKeeney; Lauren Torrence, so., Colgan; Emma Yungeberg, jr., Valley Heights.

Second team

Kate Eichelberger, jr., Moundridge; Bennie Horsch, jr., Sterling; Danielle Howard, jr., Uniontown; Tallon Rentschler, jr., Smith Center; Carrie Roe, sr., Heringrton.

Honorable mention

Malgosia Myczkowska, sr., Wichita Independent; Kaitlyn Crossland, sr., Colgan; Alissa Heskamp, sr., Spearville; Hayley Hughes, sr., Hutchinson Trinity; Kourtney Kaufman, sr., Moundridge; McKenna Linden, jr., Sterling; Alli Puetz, sr., Garden Plain; Chevelle Ralstin, sr., Elkhart; Lauren Schutter, jr., Wabaunsee; Britney Schroer, sr., Chase County; Emma Toerber, sr., Valley Heights; Teegan Werth, sr., Hillsboro.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

First team

Lily Boughfman, jr., Little River; Catherine Bowman, sr., Bucklin; Marley Heins, sr., Olpe; Darby Smith, jr., St. John; Macy Smith, sr., Olpe.

Second team

Alexa Bell, sr., Canton-Galva; Maya Bishop, sr., Olpe; Mariah Broxterman, sr., Frankfort; Brittany Gosch, sr., Norwich; Trinity Lutters, so., Osborne.

Honorable mention

Chloe Clevenger, so., Doniphan West; Kodie Herd, so., South Central; Melany Huser, jr., Victoria; Sierra Jellison, jr., South Central; Brooklyn Jones, so., Lebo; Amaya Marlatt, sr., Jackson Heights; Kaylin Noonan, fr., Burlingame; Audrey Peek, fr., Lebo; Colette Pelton, sr., Hodgeman County; Daelyn Winters, jr., Burlingame; Shea Wurtz, fr., Clifton-Clyde.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

First team

Lauryn Dubbert, sr., Beloit-St. John's; Brynna Hammeke, so., Central Plains; Morgan Meyers, sr., Cunningham; Kassidy Nixon, jr., Central Plains; Ashley Stoll, sr., Golden Plains.

Second team

JC Allen, so., Weskan; Traci Cramer, jr., Dighton; Kassie Miller, jr., Golden Plains; Kenzie Strathman, jr., Wetmore; Mackenzie Walker, so., Ashland.

Honorable mention

Ceegan Atkins, so., Hanover; Emily Green, sr., Stafford; Josey Harris, so., St. Paul; Aubreigh Haxton, sr., Argonia; Kaylee Kaufman, so., Central Christian; Sara McWilliams, sr., Waverly; Reagan Osterhaus, sr., Wetmore; Kylee Penner, jr., Elyria Christian; Macey Pond, jr., South Haven; Brooke Stoll, sr., Golden Plains.