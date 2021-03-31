Tiger women ranked 10th in final WBCA poll

FHSU Sports Information

After turning in a 22-4 overall record, winning the MIAA regular season championship, reaching the title game of the MIAA Championship Tournament and reaching the NCAA Division II Central Region semifinals, the Fort Hays State women's basketball team finished the 2020-21 season ranked 10th in the final WBCA Division II Coaches Poll and ranked No. 15 in the final D2SIDA Media Poll.

This is the third time the Tigers have been ranked in the top 10 of the final coaches poll. FHSU was slotted eighth at the conclusion of the 2014-15 season and came in fifth following the 2018-19 campaign.

At 22-4 overall, the Tigers were one of just eight Division II programs to reach the 20-win threshold this season. It was the 10th-consecutive season in which the Tigers reached 20 wins, the longest active streak in Division II (Drury, eight years).

Fort Hays State distributed 421 assists on the year, second-most in Division II. The Tigers ranked sixth nationally with an assist/turnover ratio of 1.38. They also ranked in the top 10 nationwide in blocked shots (fourth, 108), free throw attempts (sixth, 476), free throws made (third, 352), rebounds (seventh, 965) and turnovers per game (eighth, 11.7).

Fort Hays State also led the nation in attendance, averaging 778 fans inside the reduced-capacity Gross Memorial Coliseum per game. The home-court advantage helped the Tigers go 12-2 inside the Coliseum, reaching double figures in home wins for the 11th year in a row.

The Tigers won 17 games in a row from January through early March, tied for the third-longest winning streak in program history.

Lubbock Christian topped the poll after winning its second-consecutive national championship.