Brasser ties for sixth at Regional Preview

FHSU Sports Information

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Fort Hays State women's golf team battled through stiff winds at the Holiday Inn Express Women's Spring Regional Preview this week (March 29-30), hosted by Missouri Western at St. Joseph Country Club, a par-72, 5,941-yard course. The loaded field featured six nationally ranked teams, nine nationally ranked individuals and the majority of the top teams in the Central Region.

Morgan Brasser paced the Tigers with a two-round total of 162, finishing in a tie for sixth place at 18-over. The freshman was tied for third after an opening round score of 7-over 79 before firing a round of 83 on day two. She tied for third in the 93-player field with 20 pars across her 36 holes. The Andale, Kan. native tied or defeated seven of the nine nationally-ranked golfers in the field. Her first round 79 was one of just 14 rounds all week in the 70s.

Kira Mestl finished in a tie for 46th place with a total score of 172 thanks to rounds of 87 and 85. The redshirt-sophomore recorded the only two birdies on the week for the Tigers, circling a four on the par-5 8th hole both days, which statistically was the toughest hole on the golf course all week. With a field stroke average of +1.10, Mestl beat the field by 4.2 strokes on the eighth hole alone.

Kerrigan Rudolph placed 79th with a two-round score of 183. The freshman posted a round of 87 in the first round before posting a score of 96 in round two.

Central Oklahoma took home the team title with a two-round score of 637 (61-over), while Northeastern State's Yasmin Hang won the individual title by three strokes at 9-over 153 (76-77).

The Tigers will be back out on the course next Tuesday and Wednesday (April 6-7) when they compete in the Newman Invitational at Sand Creek Station Golf Club in Newton, Kan.