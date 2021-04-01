Tiger baseball back on road to battle RiverHawks

FHSU Sports Information

The Fort Hays State baseball team opens a six-game road trip this weekend when they travel to Tahlequah, Okla. to battle Northeastern State. The Tigers and RiverHawks will begin the series with a doubleheader starting at 11 a.m. Friday before wrapping things up with a single game at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Fan attendance is permitted at Rousey Field, with individuals asked to maintain social distance in the stands.

Tyler Olson leads the Tigers with an on-base percentage of .413 alongside four doubles, one home run and seven RBI. Drake Angeron leads the team with a batting average of .343, totaling a team-high 24 hits and five stolen bases. Garrett Stephens has driven in a team-high 12 RBI and is tied for first with Grant Schmidt and Corbin Truslow with four home runs. Kade Wallace has scored a team-high 17 runs on the year.

Jake Campbell leads the team and ranks 17th in the MIAA with 30 strikeouts, averaging 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Jake Steinbring has not walked a batter over 7.0 innings and five appearances this season, posting a strikeout/walk ratio of 10/0.

The RiverHawks bat .295 as a team, including Blake Freeman with a team-best batting average of .425. He has 11 doubles this season, tops in the MIAA and fourth-most in Division II. They hit 1.42 home runs per game, second-most in the league and 21st in the country. Nic Swanson is 5-0 with a 0.94 ERA over five starts, including 47 strikeouts in 38.1 innings.

Northeastern State leads in the all-time series, 15-5, including an 8-1 mark in Tahlequah. The RiverHawks have won the last nine matchups, with the last Tiger win coming in a three-game sweep in 2016.