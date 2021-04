Hays Daily News

McNeese State junior outside hitter Regan Stiawalt, a Ness City native, was named to the All-Southland Conference volleyball team.

Stiawalt earned third-team honors after recording 112 kills (3.29 per set), ranking her fifth in the league. Stiawalt ranked fifth in the SLC with 130 points for an average of 3.82 points per set.

McNeese State, located in Lake Charles, La., went 5-7 during a limited spring schedule.