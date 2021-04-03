Kanak, Green lead Hays High at first track meet

Hays Daily News

McCOOK, Neb. — Hays High junior Jaren Kanak grabbed four first-place medals to highlight the Indians' first track and field meet of the season on Thursday at the McCook Invitational.

Kanak won the 100-meter (10.66) and 200-meter (22.16) runs, and the long jump (22 feet, 5 1/4 inches). He was on the winning 400-meter relay team (44.69).

Senior Re Green claimed three first-place finishes for the HHS girls, winning the long jump (17-0) and triple jump (34-10) and running a leg on the first place 400 relay team (51.91).

The Hays High boys took second as a team while the HHS girls took third.

Other event winners for the boys included Diego Muller in the 400 (54.05), Jordan Dale in the high jump (6-3), Carson Russell in the discus (109-0), and Ben Pfeifer in the triple jump (39-10 3/4).

Kanak was joined by Logan Casper, Trent Summer and Roy Moroni on the 400 relay team.

On the girls side, senior Brooklyn Schaffer won the 300 hurdles in 48.63. She was on the winning 400 relay team with Landri Dotts and Kacy Dinkel.

