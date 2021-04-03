Tiger baseball falls twice Friday in Tahlequah

FHSU Sports Information

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Fort Hays State baseball team dropped both games of a double header to Northeastern State Friday on the road. The Tigers collected three runs on eight hits in a 13-3 loss in game one before picking up four runs on four hits in an 8-4 game two defeat.

FHSU was set to close out the series against NSU with a single game Saturday.

Game One: Northeastern State 13, Fort Hays State 3

The Tigers started off game one of the series well thanks to the bat of Grant Schmidt. Schmidt homered to center field in the top of the first to give Fort Hays the early 1-0 lead. From then on, Northeastern State tacked on five runs to take a 5-1 lead in to the sixth inning. A pair of RBI singles from Corbin Truslow in the sixth and Tyler Olson in the seventh kept things interesting as the Tigers found themselves down only two runs entering the bottom of the seventh inning. The RiverHawks exploded for eight runs on five hits in their half of the seventh inning to put the Tigers away for good in game one.

Jake Campbell (2-3) was unfortunately tabbed with the loss after a solid outing. Campbell allowed just three earned runs in five innings of work while striking out four RiverHawk batters. Schmidt finished game one 2-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored.

Game Two: Northeastern State 8, Fort Hays State 4

In the second game of a double header, Northeastern State got on the board first and never looked back. The RiverHawks were able to build a seven run lead before FHSU got on the board in the eighth.

The Tigers cut the NSU lead down to three with four runs on four walks and two bean balls in the eighth inning. Ed Scott put the first Tiger run on the board with a bases loaded hit-by-pitch that allowed Corbin Truslow to advance home. Garrett Stephens and Drake Angeron drew back-to-back walks with the bases loaded to score two more runs. Jason Robertson entered the game as a pinch hitter after Angeron's walk and was able to keep the line moving with an RBI groundout to second base. Though Fort Hays trimmed the deficit down to 7-4, the lead was too much to overcome as the RiverHawks added another run in the bottom of the eighth and taking game two of the day.

Ryan Ruder (0-4) was credited with the loss after throwing four innings and allowing six runs. Hunter Parker came on in the fifth and ate up most of the remaining innings with 3.1 innings of relief. Parker allowed just two runs on four hits and sat down three NSU batters via strikeout.