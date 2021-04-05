FHSU heptathlon, decathlon records go down in Bolivar

FHSU Sports Information

BOLIVAR, Mo. — The Fort Hays State track and field teams saw both the women's heptathlon and men's decathlon records go down this weekend (April 2-3) at the SBU Bearcat Invitational. Three of the five Tigers that competed cleared the NCAA Division II provisional threshold in the multi-events.

Mattie Rossi surpassed a 10-year-old school record in the heptathlon by 314 points with her NCAA provisional total of 4,984. The sophomore placed third in the event after posting PRs in six of the seven disciplines. She capped off day two with her best event of the day, totaling 785 points with a time of 2:22.85 in the 800m run.

Taylor Savolt also cleared the provisional mark with a score of 4,585 in her first collegiate heptathlon. The freshman was fifth overall and placed in the top five in six of the seven disciplines. Her top mark on day two also came in the 800m run when she tallied 711 points with a time of 2:28.54.

Senior Matthew Pieper broke the school record in the decathlon with a provisional total of 6,738 points. He eclipsed the old record, set four years ago, by 96 points. Pieper's top event day two event came in the 110mH when he earned 812 points thanks to a time of 15.31. The Colby, Kan. native placed fourth overall at the meet.

Jack Pakkebier was just behind Pieper in fifth with a two-day total of 6,256 points in his first-ever collegiate decathlon, less than 70 points shy of the provisional threshold. The sophomore had the best toss in the field in the discus, totaling 641 points with a toss of 127-6. Pakkebier's top event on day two was also the 110m hurdles, where he crossed the line in 16.34 to total 695 points.

Nolan Churchman placed eighth overall with a score of 6,097. Also competing in his first decathlon, the freshman led the field in the final event of the day, posting a time of 4:45.04 in the 1,500m run to rack up a day-two high of 649 points. Pieper (4:46.33, 641) and Pakkebier (4:48.02, 631) finished just behind Churchman in the final race of the meet, helping the Tigers go 1-2-3 in the race.

Rossi and Pieper broke the school indoor pentathlon and heptathlon records, respectively, during the 2021 indoor season.

The Tigers are scheduled to return to competition next weekend (April 9-10) when they travel to Wichita, Kan. for the K.T. Woodman Classic, hosted by Wichita State University.