Tiger women's soccer notches another shut out

FHSU Sports Information

KEARNEY, Neb. — The Fort Hays State women's soccer team won its third straight match with a 3-0 defeat of Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday (Apr. 3) in Kearney. The Tigers improve their spring record to 3-1-1 with the victory and begin their five-game MIAA divisional spring play at 1-0. The Tigers also produced their fourth straight shutout.

The Tigers got on the board first and never looked back. In the 21st minute Sullivan Kelly crossed a ball from the left side, which landed perfectly on the head of Reilly Madden and into the net. Fort Hays State doubled its lead just before the halftime horn. After a couple of nice passes, Taylor Harr was on the left side of the field and perfectly crossed a ball to Macy Decker in the middle of the field. Decker tapped the ball in past the goalkeeper with 30 seconds remaining in the half, giving FHSU a 2-0 lead.

Fort Hays State kept the offensive pressure on in the second half and added another goal to their lead in the 80th minute. Amanda Rapaduski made two nice moves past UNK defenders to get to the top of the box and fired a rocket off her left foot into the upper 90 of the net, capping the three-goal effort for the Tigers.

Fort Hays State returns home for a contest with Emporia State on Thursday (Apr. 8). The Tigers and Hornets kick off from FHSU Soccer Stadium at 6 p.m.