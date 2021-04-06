Tiger men's soccer No. 2 Seed in GAC Tourney, face NSU on Saturday

FHSU Sports Information

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – With its second-place finish in the Great American Conference men's soccer spring season standings, Fort Hays State will be the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament starting this Saturday. The top four teams from the 2020-21 spring standings will play in the tournament.

FHSU hosts No. 3 seed Northeastern State, while No. 1 seed Rogers State hosts No. 4 seed Southern Nazarene in the semifinal round on Saturday (Apr. 10). The winners of those two matches will advance on to the tournament championship match the following Saturday (Apr. 17) at the site of the highest seed remaining in the tournament.

Rogers State finished first in the conference standings by navigating six matches without a loss, going 4-0-2. FHSU was right on the heels of Rogers State, finishing 4-1-1 in the brief six-game slate. Northeastern State was 4-2 overall, while Southern Nazarene finished 3-3.

Fort Hays State won its meeting with Northeastern State two weeks ago in Hays by a score of 2-1. The Tigers went up 2-0 in the match before a goal by NSU within the last eight minutes made the match interesting late.