Hays High softball falls at Dodge City

Hays Daily News

The Hays High softball team scored the game's first run but surrendered six unanswered to Dodge City, falling 6-1 on the road Tuesday.

Lakyn Zimmerman put Hays on the board with an RBI single to score Brenna Schwien in the top of the fourth. Dodge answered with two runs in the bottom of the frame, aided by a Hays error.

The Red Demons added three more runs in the fifth, again helped by a Hays High error. Dodge tacked on more run in the sixth.

Hays High pitcher Aubree Thomas gave up six runs but only one was earned. She surrendered eight hits and struck out 10 while walking two.

Zimmerman had two of the Indians' four hits.

The Indians dropped to 2-1 on the season. They will play host to Dodge City at 6 p.m. Thursday at Bickle-Schmidt Complex.