The Hays High girls soccer team moved to 2-2 on the season with a 2-0 win at Dodge City on Tuesday.

Katie Dinkel scored off an assist from Maia Lummus, and Allison Shubert found the back of the net on a free kick.

The Indians will play at Liberal on Thursday.

The TMP-Marian girls team improved to 3-1 on the season with a 10-0 home victory over Life Prep. The Monarchs will play at Dodge City on Thursday.