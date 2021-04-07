TMP baseball run rules Colby

The TMP-Marian baseball team made quick work of Colby in Tuesday's season-opening doubleheader at TMP.

The Monarchs run-ruled the Eagles in both games, taking a 13-2 win (five innings) in the first game and a 15-0 win (four innings) in the nightcap.

In the opener, TMP broke away with six-run frames in the second and third.

Caden Morgan and Mark Rack split pitching duties in the opener.

Morgan went 2.2 innings. He gave up two runs (one earned), didn’t allow a hit, issued three walks and struck out five. Rack went 2.1 innings, giving up three hits and no walks while striking out five.

Rack had three hits for the Monarchs.

In Game 2, TMP scored two in the first, six in the second, four in the third and three in the fourth.

Rack again had three hits while Morgan and Nick Helget had two hits apiece.

Jace Wentling went 2.1 innings on the mound. He allowed two hits, walked two and struck out six. Nick Herrman tossed 1.2 innings, giving up one hit, one walk with a strikeout.