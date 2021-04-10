Eight Tiger men's soccer players earn all-conference honors

FHSU Sports Information

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Fort Hays State men's soccer had eight players named to the All-GAC Team for the 2020-21 spring season on Friday. Blake Arndt is the Offensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year, while the Tigers received four first-team, three second-team, and one honorable-mention selection.

Coaches of the seven teams voted Arndt the top offensive player in the conference. He finished the six-game spring regular season slate with five goals. He scored goals in four of the six matches, including a two-goal match against Newman University to start the spring. He led the Tigers in points over the six games leading up to the GAC Tournament with 10. He also adds All-GAC First-Team honors to the Offensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year selections.

Also earning first-team honors were Kevin Black in the midfield, Alec Bevis at defender, and Kieran Brown at goalkeeper. Black enters the GAC Tournament with three goals and two assists, generating eight points over six matches. Bevis remains one of the top defenders in the conference after earning GAC Freshman of the Year honors back in 2019. He helped the Tiger defense post three shutouts in six contests and produce a team goals against average of 0.83. Brown led the GAC in goals against average (0.52) and save percentage (.880). Among the NCAA Division II ranks, Brown ranks eighth in save percentage and 16th in goals against average for teams playing a regular season.

Second-team honors go to midfielders Taisei Arima and Nico Cortes and defender Antonio De La Torre. Arima played in five of six matches so far this spring and netted two goals with one assist. He ranks fourth on the team in scoring with five points. Cortes has been an ironman for the Tigers in the midfield playing all 560 possible minutes in the spring, while providing a steadying presence in the middle of the field. De La Torre has been on the pitch in all six matches and has two goals and two assists to his credit this spring, good for six points which ranks third on the team.

Jonathan Gammelvind received an honorable mention selection at defender. He played all but 17 minutes of action in the spring and provided one assist on a goal so far this spring.