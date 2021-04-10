Hays High baseball splits wild doubleheader at Garden City

Hays Daily News

The Hays High baseball team put up a combined 38 runs in Friday's doubleheader against Garden City, but the gaudy run total was only good enough for a split in a wild twinbill with the Buffaloes.

The Indians (3-1) took a 16-6 win in Game 1 before dropping a 23-22 slugfest in Game 2 after Garden City rallied from 10 runs down and won in walkoff fashion.

Hays batted around in the first inning of the first game, scoring seven runs. The Indians forced the run-rule after five innings, finishing with 15 hits.

Dylan Dreiling, Garrett Wellbrock and Dalton Dale had three hits each.

Dreiling homered to right field in the second inning. Dale and Dominic Bainter each had a triple while Wellbrock had a double.

Wellbrock went four innings on the mound, allowing six runs (five earned) on six hits with three walks while striking out five. Dawson VonFeldt tossed a scoreless fifth inning to close it out.

Hays High looked well on its way to another run-rule win in Game 2 after putting up seven runs in the second inning. Garden City put up six in the bottom of the third but the Indians came back with six in the top of the fourth.

Hays led 17-7 heading to the bottom of the fifth but Garden City scored a run to avoid being run-ruled.

Garden City scored 10 runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to tie it at 18.

Hays High went up 22-18 with four runs in the top of the seventh.

Garden City's first four batters reached base in the bottom of the seventh. With the Indians protecting a two-run lead, VonFeldt recorded a strikeout for the first out, but a single loaded the bases.

A hit batter brought the Buffaloes within a run before Jesse Baltazar ended the game with a two-run single.

Ten of the Indians' 20 hits in the second game went for extra bases.

Carson Spray hit his first home run. Bainter and Dale each tripled, while Remington Cox and Dale each had two doubles. VonFeldt, Wellbrock and Spray also doubled.

Garden City finished with 21 hits in the second game.

Hays High will play at Great Bend at 6 p.m. Tuesday.