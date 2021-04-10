Hays High golf takes fourth at McPherson

Hays Daily News

Jason Krannawitter and Braden Hoskins led the Hays High golf team with top-five showings at the McPherson Invitational on Thursday at the Turkey Creek Golf Course.

Krannawitter and Hoskins each shot an 8-over-par 78 to tie for fifth for the Indians, who took fourth-place as a team in the 12-team field.

Sacred Heart won with a 319, finishing 22 strokes better than second-place Great Bend. Sacred Heart's Kameron Shaw won the individual title with a 1-over 73.

Weston Hoskins was 28th for Hays High with a 91. Skylar Zimmerman (104) tied for 44th.

Hays High will play at the Newton Invitational on Thursday.