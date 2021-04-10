Hays High, TMP soccer pick up road wins

Hays Daily News

The Hays High and TMP-Marian girls soccer teams had successful road trips to close out a strong week for both squads.

The Indians (3-1) rallied from a two-goal deficit to take down Liberal on Thursday.

The Monarchs (4-1) beat Dodge City 2-1 on Thursday and then took a 10-0 win at Nickerson on Friday.

Hays High will play its home opener at 4 p.m. Monday against Junction City. TMP will be at home against Garden City for a 4 p.m. game on Tuesday.