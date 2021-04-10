Kanak, Green win multiple events at Kearney Invitational

Hays Daily News

Hays High junior Jaren Kanak won three events while senior Reanna Green claimed two events in the Kearney (Neb.) Invitational on Friday.

Kanak took home titles in the 100 (10.78) and 200 (22.42) dashes. He won the long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 9 1/2 inches.

Green won the long jump (17-2 1/2) and triple jump (34-7 1/2).

The Hays High boys took fifth as a team and the HHS girls were sixth.

The Indians will compete at the Great Bend Invitational on Thursday.