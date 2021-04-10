Tiger women's soccer falls to Hornets

FHSU Sports Information

The Fort Hays State women's soccer team fell 2-0 to Emporia State Thursday night at FHSU Soccer Stadium. The Hornets snapped FHSU's three-game winning streak and remained undefeated at 6-0 in spring play. FHSU moved to 3-2-1 for the spring.

Both teams were deadlocked until Emporia State broke through in the 27th minute. ESU's Ashlynn Lakin netted a header off a corner kick to give the Hornets the early 1-0 lead. Emporia State doubled its lead late in the second half with an insurance goal from MacKenzie Dimarco with less than 15 minutes remaining.

The Tigers were unable to get much offense going throughout the evening as they have gone scoreless in their tie and two losses this spring. However, they have averaged three goals per match in their three wins.

Fort Hays State looks to get back on track with a Sunday afternoon match against Missouri Western on April 11. The Tigers and Griffons will kick off at 4 p.m. from St. Joseph, Mo.