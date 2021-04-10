TMP baseball moves to 4-0

Hays Daily News

Four games, four run-rule victories for the Thomas More Prep-Marian baseball team.

After sweeping Colby on Tuesday at home, TMP picked up two more lopsided wins at Holcomb on Thursday.

The Monarchs (4-0) grabbed a 16-0 win in Game 1 in six innings before notching a 14-1 win in five innings in the nightcap.

In Game 1, Jace Wentling scored TMP's first run on a wild pitch in the first inning. The Monarchs plated three runs in the third with Mark Rack, Caden Morgan and Nick Herrman all driving in runs.

TMP led 4-0 after four innings before putting up three runs in the fifth and exploding for nine runs in the sixth to help force the run rule.

Rack finished with three hits and three runs driven in, while Wentling had two hits and walked twice. Rack had a triple and Wentling doubled.

Morgan struck out 10 in five scoreless innings on the mound. He allowed three hits and walked one. Bryce Conner pitched a scoreless sixth.

In the second game, TMP took control early with five runs in the first.

Wentling got the Monarchs started with a leadoff home run. Rack then had a one-out double before Morgan, Herrman and Conner all delivered RBI hits.

TMP kept the pressure on with two runs in the second, three in the third, three in the fourth and one in the fifth.

Wentling, Morgan and Conner all had three hits.

Rack tossed the first four innings. He gave up one run on four hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Herrman tossed a scoreless fourth.

The Monarchs will play host to Ellis in a 4 p.m. doubleheader on Tuesday at TMP.