TMP softball splits with Holcomb

Hays Daily News

The Thomas More Prep-Marian softball team split a home doubleheader against Holcomb on Thursday.

The Monarchs (3-1) were dealt a 12-2 loss in the first game before taking a 12-6 win in Game 2.

The Longhorns were aided by five TMP errors in Game 1. Holcomb used a four-run fourth and a six-run fifth to break away.

Kyleigh Allen had three hits for TMP. She took the loss in the circle.

In the nightcap, TMP spotted the Longhorns two runs in the first but the Monarchs scored the game's next 11 runs.

TMP got on the board in the bottom of the third on an RBI single from Emilee Augustine, who scored on Jaci VonLintel's single.

The Monarchs took control in the bottom of the fourth with four runs. Alexa Ryersee put TMP in front in the bottom of the fourth on a double from Alexa Ryersee.

TMP had a 17-hit attack in Game 2. Allen and Augustine each had four hits while VonLintel had three.

Madison Augustine earned her first win in the circle. She allowed six runs but just three were earned. She struck out 10 while giving up eight hits and walking five.

TMP will host Ellis in a doubleheader at 4 p.m. Tuesday at TMP.