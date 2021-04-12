FHSU spring season ends for Tiger men's soccer

FHSU Sports Information

Fort Hays State Men's Soccer had its spring season come to a close on Saturday (Apr. 10) when it came up short in the GAC Tournament semifinal with a 1-0 loss to Northeastern State. The Tigers ended their spring season at 4-2-1 overall.

Fort Hays State put pressure on the RiverHawk defense all afternoon, but could never convert. Flynn Semmerling of NSU was the only player able to find the back of the net. Semmerling shot a rocket to the top corner of the goal in the 30th minute, giving Kieran Brown virtually no chance at stopping the shot. FHSU continued to attack offensively searching for the equalizer but ultimately came up short when the final whistle blew.

The Tigers outshot the RiverHawks by a heavy margin of 18-8, including six shots on net compared to just three for Northeastern State.

The Tigers produced their 10th consecutive winning season with the results of the brief spring season. They now prepare for a full season in the fall of 2021.