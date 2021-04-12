Haley breaks hammer throw record at Wichita State Open

WICHITA — The Fort Hays State women's track and field team saw one school record go down alongside five provisional performances Saturday at the Wichita State Open.

Laurel Haley surpassed the program record in the hammer throw with a heave of 182-8 on her sixth and final toss of the afternoon, breaking the 10-year-old record by three feet. The sophomore placed fifth in the event with her NCAA DII provisional mark. She also placed eighth in the discus with a toss of 128-0.

Rhyann Brown placed third in the javelin throw with a top mark of 144-9, eclipsing the provisional threshold for the second time this season. The freshman was the top Division II finisher in the event, finishing behind a Division I athlete and a junior college thrower.

Addie Berens also posted a provisional mark in the javelin throw, placing fifth with a toss of 137-10.

Alexandra Hart continued her perfect season in the high jump, winning yet again with another provisional mark. The freshman was the only athlete to clear the 5-7 bar, doing so on her second attempt. Summer Kragel finished just behind Hart in a tie for second, clearing the 5-5 bar, just shy of the provisional threshold.

The final provisional performance for the Tigers came on the track where Lyric Holman placed second out of 46 runners in the 100m dash with a personal-best 11.70, just six-hundredths shy of the school record.

Mattie Rossi placed second in the 100m hurdles, crossing the line in a 14.81. Chloe Stanley (1:07.43) and Layne Needham (1:09.24) placed third and fourth, respectively, in the 400m hurdles, while Emily Salmans was fourth in the 800m run with a personal-best time of 2:14.46. Taylor Savolt placed fourth in the triple jump after clearing a distance of 38-2.75.

The 4x400m relay team of Holman, Salmans, Savolt and Rossi placed second with a time of 3:51.98.

The Tigers are next scheduled to compete at the Loper Invitational next Friday (April 16) beginning at 2 p.m. at Kearney (Neb.) High School.

FHSU men post five provisionals in Wichita

The Fort Hays State men's posted five provisional marks alongside one event win and 10 top-three finishes Saturday at the Wichita State Open.

Philip Landrum was the top Division II finisher in the 100m dash, placing second with a personal-best time of 10.51, etching his name on the NCAA DII provisional list.

The distance duo of Joshua Doria and Robbie Schmidt both topped the provisional threshold in the 10,000m run. Doria placed third in the race with a personal-best time of 30:37.07, with Schmidt close behind in fourth with a personal-best mark of 30:46.35.

The Tigers posted a pair of provisional marks in the field events, including a first-place finish from Ryan Stanley in the pole vault. The sophomore cleared the 16-9.25 bar, nearly 10 inches higher than the second-place finisher.

David Enns placed third in the javelin throw with a toss of 200-0, good for his third provisional performance of the season.

Other podium finishes included Philip Landrum coming in third in the 200m dash with a time of 21.69, Grant Bradley placing third in his first collegiate 3,000m steeplechase with a time of 9:18.59, Mark Faber placing third in the pole vault with a clearance of the 15-5.75 bar and Xavier Robinson coming in third in the long jump with a mark of 23-5.25.

The Tigers also had a pair of relays land on the podium. Robinson, Landrum, Hayden Albright and Malcom Gardner combined to run the 4x100m relay in 41.51, good for third. Albright, Jack Pakkebier, Nolan Churchman and Lang later ran the 4x400m relay in a time of 3:16.72, placing second.

The Tigers are next scheduled to compete at the Loper Invitational next Friday (April 16) beginning at 2 p.m. at Kearney (Neb.) High School.