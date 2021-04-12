Tiger volleyball comes up short at Missouri Western

FHSU Sports Information

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Fort Hays State volleyball team came up just a few points short in its spring regular season finale at Missouri Western on Saturday, falling in four sets. The Tigers finish the spring regular season 3-9, while Missouri Western is now 6-9 in 2021.

Fort Hays State jumped in front with a win in the first set, 25-22, before the Griffons leveled the match with a 25-17 win in set two. Missouri Western took control by pulling away late in a 25-21 win in the third set before scoring the final three points in the fourth set to squeak out a 25-23 win, sealing the match.

The Tigers will next compete in the 2021 MIAA Spring Volleyball Tournament, hosted by Washburn University in Topeka, Kan. April 16-17. All 11 teams are scheduled to play in the single-elimination tournament, with a full bracket set to be released late Saturday evening.