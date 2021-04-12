Tiger women's soccer falls 1-0 to Griffons

FHSU Sports Information

Fort Hays State Women's Soccer dropped its second straight MIAA divisional match on Sunday, falling 1-0 to Missouri Western in St. Joseph. The Tigers did well with possession of the ball throughout the match, but the Griffons took advantage of a quick offensive opportunity late in the second half to break a scoreless tie.

The game was scoreless until the 79th minute of the game. Missouri Western's Ashley Mathis broke free behind the Tiger defense and was set up by a nice through pass from Lauren Street. Mathis rifled a ball into the upper left corner of the net. Goalkeeper Isabel Robben did not have much of a chance to react to the close range 1-on-1 opportunity.

The Tigers went scoreless for the second straight match and all three of their losses this spring have been in games in which they did not score.

The Tigers go back on the road this coming Thursday (Apr. 15) to Washburn University for a 6 pm match. Following that, they will be back at home on Sunday (Apr. 18) hosting Northwest Missouri State.