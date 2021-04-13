Hays High assistant O'Neil named head basketball coach at Hugoton

Hays Daily News

After two seasons as an assistant coach for the Hays High basketball and football teams, Trey O'Neil has landed an opportunity to lead a program of his own.

The former Fort Hays State Tiger was approved to be Hugoton head boys basketball coach on Monday.

O'Neil was a part of coaching staffs that guided the Indians to two basketball WAC championships and one WAC football title.

He will take over an Eagles' team that went 21-3 last year. They reached the Class 3A quarterfinal before falling to TMP-Marian.

The Scott City native played at Fort Hays State from 2015-19.