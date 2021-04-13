Hays High boys tennis hosts home meet

What the Hays High boys tennis team lacks in experience, it makes up for in enthusiasm, according to HHS coach Kayla Brown.

The Indians hosted the HHS Invitational on Monday at the city tennis courts and Hays High. It was the second varsity meet for the Indians, who are comprised mostly of first-year players.

"It's a very young team, it's a very inexperienced team. But I just have a bunch of them that have come out willing to work hard, willing to try to learn and get better," Brown said. "And they've improved substantially, even in a month worth of practice."

Liberal took first place as a team with 27 points, followed by Scott City with 22, WaKeeney-Trego with 21, Great Bend with 15 and Hays with nine.

Hays High's doubles teams found some success on Monday. The Indians' No. 1 doubles team of Henry Fitzthum and Ryan Schuckman went 3-1. Hays High's Colin Clark and Logan Daniels went 2-2 while playing for Trego.

"There were definitely teams that came out and did very well, and I was excited about that," Brown said. "I think our singles players struggled a little bit, but now they know what they need to work on and get better on. And we will continue to see all these teams regularly throughout the rest of the season. Even though they might have been beat today, they might be able to come back and beat them at a different time.

"They seem to work hard," Brown said of her players. "We have different doubles teams trying to work together and figure it out. Doubles teams are improving, singles players are improving, so I can't really ask for much more than that."

Gabe Garcia and Edgar Alonso played No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively, for Hays. Will Linenberger and Jack Scoby played at No. 2 doubles.

Brown said the Indians have 17 players out for tennis.

"I'm glad for the numbers we have," Brown said. "I think, in general, boys tennis numbers are lower. I have 17, which I didn't think was very many, but compared to some teams that are struggling to have 10 or 12, I'll take the 17. So that's been great."

Trego's Caden Brown went 3-1 at No. 1 singles, while Gavin Garza went 2-2 at No. 2 singles for the Golden Eagles. At No. 2 doubles, Trego’s Isaac Brungardt and Micah Burk finished 4-0.