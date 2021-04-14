Dreiling strikes out 18 in one-hitter

Hays Daily News

Hays High's Dylan Dreiling struck out 18 batters and tossed a one-hitter in the Indians' 3-0 win at Great Bend on Tuesday.

The University of Tennessee commit tied the Indians' single-game record for strikeouts with the performance.

Hays High moved to 4-1 on the season and 2-1 in the WAC.

The only hit Dreiling surrendered was in the fourth inning when Brad Beck doubled to left field. Beck was thrown out at third by catcher Remington Cox while trying to stretch the hit into a triple.

Garrett Wellbrock drove in two runs with an RBI single, and Dreiling also had a run-scoring hit.

Layton Holden took the loss for Great Bend, allowing three runs on six hits with four strikeouts.

Great Bend dropped to 3-3 overall and 2-1 in WA