Hays High softball splits with Garden City

The Hays High softball team split a home doubleheader with Garden City on Tuesday at Bickle-Schmidt Sports Complex, earning a 5-4 walkoff win in eight innings in the opener before falling to the Buffaloes 9-5 in the nightcap.

Hays moved to 3-4 on the season and 1-4 in Western Athletic Conference play.

In Game 1, the Indians broke a 4-4 tie in the bottom of the eighth when Ashlynn Zimmer took advantage of a couple miscues by the Buffaloes to score the winning run.

Zimmer reached on a single with one out and then stole second. A passed ball helped her move to third base, and an errant throw to third from the catcher allowed her to score and help end a three-game skid for the Indians

Earlier, the Indians knotted up the game with two runs in the fifth. They later took the lead when Lakyn Zimmerman delivered an RBI double.

Hays had a great chance to close the game out in the seventh but an error with two outs helped keep the door open for the Buffaloes, who took advantage with two runs to grab a 4-3 lead heading to the bottom of the seventh.

However, Hays forced extra innings when Morgen Berry singled to score Dezarae Schmidt.

Freshman pitcher Aubree Thomas earned the win in the circle. She gave up two runs while striking out eight with no walks.

In the second game, Garden City rallied from a 4-1 deficit after two innings.

The Buffaloes broke away from Hays with three runs in the third and four more in the fourth. The Indians were hurt by five errors.

Morgen Berry had two hits for the Indians.

Thomas gave up 12 hits while striking out 10 in the second game.