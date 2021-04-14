Railers take two from Monarchs

The 1-2 pitching punch of Tegan Cain and Tyson Jimenez dominated Tuesday's doubleheader at TMP, helping Ellis sweep the rival Monarchs with a pair of 7-0 victories.

Cain and Jimenez combined to limit the Monarchs to just two hits in the doubleheader, with each pitcher tossing a one-hitter. They combined for 26 strikeouts.

The Railers moved to 6-0 on the season.

"I thought our pitchers did real well," Ellis coach Brent Cain said. "We worked ahead in the count, and we were able to put some of their hitters away by getting ahead.

"I thought our defense made some key plays. Sometimes when you strikeout batters like that, your defense can fall asleep, but I thought we did a good job of staying engaged in the game and making plays when we needed to."

Cain tossed six shutout innings in the first game, striking out 13 while walking just two. The Railroaders put up six runs in the top of the third inning to take control. The big frame include an inside-the-park home run from Jimenez.

Jace Wentling had TMP's lone hit with a single in the fifth inning.

TMP's Caden Morgan took the loss, allowing six runs, though just one of them was earned.

Jimenez flirted with a no-hitter in the second game, but the bid was broken up by Morgan with a single with one out in the bottom of the seventh.

Like Cain, Jimenez finished with 13 strikeouts. He walked just two.

TMP dropped to 4-2 after earning run-rule wins in each of its first four games.

"They threw the ball well," TMP coach Aaron Breit said. "They kept us off balance, in and out, up and down. Very good pitchers.

"It was good that we saw them. I think after the first four games it was good seeing where we are, and we can make the adjustments moving forward."

Mark Rack drew the loss in the second game, allowing four runs (one earned) on three hits in 2 2/3 innings. He had four strikeouts and three walks.

Tegan Cain said the Railers' coveted the sweep of their rivals.

"We've won one game out of the last four years (against TMP), and it was a basketball game," Cain said. "Hadn't won in football or baseball, and it's pretty special when we do. Everybody came together and we played hard."

Check back to hdnews.net later this week for a feature on the Ellis baseball team.