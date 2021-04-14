TMP softball completes sweep of Ellis

The Thomas More Prep-Marian softball team earned a run-rule and walk-off victory in Tuesday's doubleheader against Ellis at TMP.

The Monarchs completed the sweep in exciting fashion in the nightcap.

Kaydence Kendall scored the winning run on an RBI single from Karli Komerek to give the Monarchs a 6-5 win. TMP cruised to a 13-2 win in the first game.

The Monarchs improved to 5-1 on the season.

With the score locked at 5 in Game 2, Sophia Coulter reached on an error and advanced to second. Kendall entered as pitch runner for Coulter and later came homon Komerek's hit to center.

TMP's Madison Augustine was sharp in relief, giving up a run and no hits with five strikeouts and three walks in 4 2/3 innings. Kyleigh Allen gave up four runs and two hits in 2 1/3 innings in the start.

Allen and Coulter each had two hits. Emilee Augustine and Coulter each had a double.

In the first game, Ellis got on the board first with a two-run double from Eliott Cox. But the Monarchs answered with a run in the bottom of the frame and then put up five runs in the second and seven runs in the third. TMP forced the run rule after five innings.

Emilee Augustine delivered three hits and drove in two runs. VonLintel added two hits.

Madison Augustine gave up two runs on four hits. She struck out eight and issued two walks in five innings.

TMP was scheduled to play at Garden City on Thursday but that game has been moved to May 11th because of the threat of inclement weather.