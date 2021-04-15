Fort Hays State's Randall earns MIAA honor

Hays Daily News

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whitney Randall, a senior women's basketball student-athlete at Fort Hays State University, is the 2021 MIAA Women's Winter Student-Athlete of the Year. Kizan David, a senior track and field student-athlete from Lincoln University, is the 2021 MIAA Men's Winter Student-Athlete of the Year. The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association announced both honors on Thursday, presented by Summit Pointe Financial Group.

This award temporarily replaces the annual Ken B. Jones Award, which normally recognizes the top female and top male student-athlete in the MIAA for all seasons. However, since fall sports did not have an opportunity to post accolades for this academic year, the MIAA COVID-19 Task Force implemented student-athlete of the year honors for both the winter and spring seasons with the nomination and selection process structured identically to the Ken B. Jones Award. Randall and David received the most votes from a 13-member panel of conference administrators. They were among five women's and five men's finalists announced on April 7th by the MIAA office.

The award is based on the athletic, academic, and campus/community service accomplishments of individuals. The voting committee reviews an individual's career academic accomplishments, along with their athletic accomplishments and campus/community service from the 2020-21 year. Individuals must be a junior or senior in athletic eligibility and have a GPA of at least 3.25.

Female finalists alongside Randall were Hunter Bentley of Washburn, Ashlan Burton of Central Missouri, Kelsey Johnson of Central Oklahoma, and Trace Mosby of Pittsburg State.

Male finalists alongside David were Tyler Geiman of Washburn, Chris Goodwin of Central Missouri, Trey Mooney of Pittsburg State, and Jared Vitztum of Fort Hays State.

Randall joins Kate Lehman, former FHSU Women's Basketball student-athlete, as the only two individuals from Fort Hays State University to receive an MIAA Student-Athlete of the Year or Ken B. Jones Award. Lehman was the women's Ken B. Jones Award recipient in 2015.