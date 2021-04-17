Hays High golf takes fifth at Newton

Hays Daily News

The Hays High boys golf team took fifth place in the Newton Invitational at the Sand Creek Station Golf Course on Thursday.

Jason Krannawitter and Braden Hoskins each shot a 7-over par 79 to tie for ninth individually.

Maize South and Bishop Carroll each compiled team scores of 316 to lead the tournament. Maize South took the tiebreaker to take the team title.

Other scores for the Indians included Weston Hoskins' 85, Ashton Hernandez's 91 and Skylar Zimmerman's 104.

The Indians will host the Hays High Bob Blazer Invitational on Monday at Smoky Hill Country Club.

Hays High soccer wins fifth straight

The Hays High girls soccer team picked up its fifth straight win with a 3-2 victory over Wichita Trinity on Thursday.

The win moved the Indians to 5-2 on the season.

Nayeli Cisneros scored the game-winning goal inside the last three minutes. Caroline Robben had Hays High's other two goals.

The Indians are now 6-2 on the season. They return home to host Garden City on Monday.

Correction

Karli Komerek's RBI single drove in the game-winning run to give the TMP-Marian softball team a 6-5 win in Game 2 on Monday's doubleheader against Ellis. An article in Wednesday's edition incorrectly stated how the winning run was scored. The HDN regrets the error.