Hays High boys win Great Bend Invitational

Hays Daily News

Jaren Kanak led a dominant day for the Hays High boys track and field team on Monday at the Great Bend Invitational.

The Hays High boys won the team title while the Hays High girls finished third.

Kanek won four gold medals. He won the 100, 200, long jump and ran on the wining 400 relay team. Ty Adams took first in the 110 hurdles, and Gavin Meyers won the 300 hurdles.

The Indians had five winners in field events — Jordan Dale (high jump), Tucker Veach (pole vault), Gaven Haselhorst (shot put), Trey Adams (discus) and Bryce Salmans (javelin).

The Hays High girls claimed three events. Re Green won the long and triple jump, and the Indians also claimed the 400 relay.

Hays High baseball splits with Dodge City

The Hays High baseball team split a doubleheader with Dodge City on Monday at Hays High.

The Indians (5-2) won the first game 11-1 by run rule and dropped the second game, 9-2.

Dylan Dreiling moved to 3-0 on the mound, striking out 10 while giving up just two hits in five innings in the first game.

Dreiling also had two hits in the first game.

The Indians were plagued by five errors in the nightcap.

Garrett Wellbrock gave up six runs (three earned) on seven hits in the second game. He went six innings, striking out two and walking two.