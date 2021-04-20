TMP wins six events at Plainville invite

Hays Daily News

PLAINVILLE — The Thomas More Prep-Marian girls and boys track teams combined for six event wins at the Plainville Invitational on Monday.

The TMP girls took second as a team and the Monarch boys were third.

TMP's Abby Rueschoff took home titles in the long jump (16 feet, 6 1/4 inches) and triple jump (32 feet, 11 3/4) while Sasha Wasinger won the shot put with a throw of 35-1.

On the boys side, Jeff Heimann won the pole vault by clearing 13 feet, while Jace Wentling won the long jump (21-5). The Monarchs' relay team of Ian Chiu, Kade Harris, Carlos Tinoco, Lance Lang won the 400 relay in 45.00.

Plainville won the boys team title while Trego took second.

The Ellis girls took third place, winning three events. Emily Eck won the 200 while Madelyn Russell won 3200 and was a part of the Railers' 3200 relay team that took first in 11:07.47.

On the boys side, Elis' Daniel Eck won the 400, and the Railers took first in 1,600 relay.

Victoria’s Macy Hammerschmidt took first in the 100.