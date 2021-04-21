FHSU's Brasser receives All-MIAA honorable mention

FHSU Sports Information

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State freshman golfer Morgan Brasser received All-MIAA Honorable Mention honors for the 2020-21 season on Wednesday (Apr. 21). Only 15 women's golfers in the MIAA received all-conference honors, which included five first team, five second team, and five honorable mention picks.

The Andale, Kansas native has a pair of top 10 finishes so far this spring. Brasser placed sixth at the Holiday Inn Express Regional Preview in St. Joseph, Missouri, and fifth at the Central Region Preview in Springfield, Missouri. She was the fourth-highest MIAA finisher in both of those events. Brasser has also finished among the top 15 in events four times this spring.

Brasser's lowest round of the spring was a 2-over par 74 shot at the Central Region Preview. She also has a 3-over par round of 75 she carded at the Newman Spring Invitational in Newton, Kansas. She owns a stroke average of 80.33 and owns all five rounds in the 70s by FHSU women's golfers this season.

Brasser and the FHSU Women's Golf team will be in action at the MIAA Championships on Thursday and Friday (Apr. 22-23) in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.