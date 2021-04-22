Hays High softball sweeps Great Bend

Hays Daily News

The Hays High softball team swept Wednesday's doubleheader at Great Bend, moving to 5-4 on the season.

The Indians pulled out a 3-2 win in nine innings, then took a 10-4 victory in the nightcap.

Aubree Thomas tossed two complete games in the circle for the Indians.

Morgen Berry had six hits on the day, including a triple in the second game. Lakyn Zimmerman added four hits.

In Game 1, the Indians knotted the score at 2 in the top of the sixth when Sydney Fagan's pop-fly single to center drove in a pair of runs.

Hays High broke the 2-2 deadlock in the ninth with an RBI single by Brenna Schwien that scored Zimmerman. Thomas then worked a perfect bottom of the ninth to finish off the Panthers.

Thomas surrendered just one earned run on three hits while striking out eight and walking four.

In the second game, the Indians led 2-1 after four innings before pulling away with three runs in the fifth and five more in the sixth.

Thomas allowed four runs (two earned) on nine hits with two walks and three strikeout in the nightcap.