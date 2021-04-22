Manning to join Turgeon's coaching staff at Maryland

Gary Bedore The Kansas City Star (TNS)

Danny Manning will join his former Kansas teammate Mark Turgeon's men's basketball coaching staff at Maryland, the former Jayhawks All-American confirmed to The Kansas City Star on Wednesday.

Manning, 54, said the hiring would not be official until approved through proper channels at Maryland. Jeff Goodman, basketball analyst at Stadium, and the Baltimore Sun's Daniel Oyefusi reported Wednesday morning that sources indicated Manning would replace former Terps assistant DeAndre Haynes, who has joined Shaka Smart's coaching staff at Marquette.

Manning this past season worked as a studio analyst for ESPN. Prior to that, he compiled a 78-111 record in six seasons as head coach at Wake Forest after going 38-29 in two seasons as head coach at Tulsa. Manning was chosen Conference USA coach of the year in 2013-14.

Manning as a player led the Jayhawks to the 1988 NCAA title. Turgeon that season also earned an NCAA title ring as a first-year assistant coach on Larry Brown's KU coaching staff.

Turgeon and Manning were teammates three seasons, playing on the 1986 Final Four team. Manning worked nine seasons on Bill Self's coaching staff at KU. Manning earned an NCAA title ring in 2008. In his final season at KU, the Jayhawks reached the 2012 NCAA title game.

Manning, the No. 1 pick in the 1988 NBA Draft, played 15 seasons in the NBA. He was a two-time All-Star. Turgeon, 56, has been head coach at Maryland for 10 seasons. He's compiled a 221-113 record.